Washington area’s rail system sets ridership record on day of Women’s March

By Published:
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a crowd overflows onto the National Mall during the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (Lucas Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a crowd overflows onto the National Mall during the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (Lucas Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Transportation officials in Washington say more than a million trips were taken on the city’s Metrorail system on the day of the Women’s March on Washington.

Metro tweeted Sunday that 1,001,616 trips were taken on the rail system on Saturday.

That’s a record number for a Saturday. The previous record was in 2010, when more than 825,000 trips were taken on the day of the Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear hosted by Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

On Friday, when President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Metro said just over 570,000 trips were taken on the rail system.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

