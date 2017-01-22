Washington area’s rail system sets ridership record on day of Women’s March

WASHINGTON (AP) – Transportation officials in Washington say more than a million trips were taken on the city’s Metrorail system on the day of the Women’s March on Washington.

Metro tweeted Sunday that 1,001,616 trips were taken on the rail system on Saturday.

That’s a record number for a Saturday. The previous record was in 2010, when more than 825,000 trips were taken on the day of the Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear hosted by Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

On Friday, when President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Metro said just over 570,000 trips were taken on the rail system.

