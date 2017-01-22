Update: Man arrested and charged with attempted murder in Kingsport shooting

KINGSPORT (WJHL) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred over the weekend that hospitalized one man in Kingsport.

James L. Powell III is charged with attempted first degree murder and is being held at the Kingsport City jail without bond, according to Kingsport police.

Police received a call at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday about shots fired at Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments. Shortly after that call, a vehicular crash was reported less than a mile away on Jackson Street near the intersection of West Stone Drive.

Police say they were immediately able to connect the shooting and the wreck.

The reported shooting resulted in the victim fleeing the apartment complex in a gray Ford Focus with another male subject only identified by the nickname “Chop.” Police say a white Chevrolet Impala was following the vehicle.

The vehicles traveled down Bloomingdale Road and made a right turn onto West Stone Drive. Investigators believe more shots were fired, and the Ford Focus swerved off the road and struck a tree on Jackson Street. Police say the Chevrolet Impala left the scene.

Responding officers found the victim on the ground near the crashed car, and say he suffered a a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and at last check, was listed in critical condition with serious life-threatening injuries.

Through their investigation Kingsport Police detectives were able to positively identify “Chop” as Powell and the shooter. He was located by police around 8:00AM on Sunday. Police say they have sufficient evidence to believe this incident is drug-related.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.