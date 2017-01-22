Royals’ Ventura killed in car crash in Dominican Republic

By Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, that Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, that Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, whose electric arm helped his team win the 2015 World Series title, was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic early Sunday.

Royals vice president Mike Swanson confirmed Ventura’s death. He was 25.

With the fitting nickname of “Ace,” Ventura burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match. He was a fierce competitor who was always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.

Ventura went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2014, his first full season in the big leagues, and helped the long-downtrodden Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985. He proceeded to dominate San Francisco in both of his starts, though the Royals would ultimately lose in seven games.

He followed by helping Kansas City win the championship the next year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

