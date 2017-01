ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN (WJHL)- Roan Mountain State Park received a big honor late last week.

Park officers said Roan Mountain has been named Tennessee’s park of the year.

Roan Mountain is home to the annual Rhododendron Festival, the 2017 festival is scheduled from June 17-18th.

The park is located in Carter County.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.