Report of shots fired in downtown Johnson City, police investigating

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the early morning hours Sunday.

News Channel 11 reached out to dispatchers who said officers responded to the call around 3:30am in the area of the Downtown Square parking lot.

According to dispatch, part of State of Franklin Rd. in front of that parking lot was shut down for a short time while police were on scene.

Dispatch told News Channel 11 police were continuing their investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.