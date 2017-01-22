Police investigating two major incidents which happened within seconds of each other in Kingsport

Kingsport, TN (WJHL)- According to authorities, on Saturday around 11:45p.m., the Kingsport Police Department responded to two calls of major incidents within seconds of each other.

Police said that the first report was of shots fired at the Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments. The second report was of a major vehicle crash less than a mile away, at the 500 block of West Shore Drive.

Both incidents are still under investigation. Police said that they believe the two incidents may be connected.

