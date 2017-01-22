Police currently investigating shots fired in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- According to dispatch, on Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the downtown area. It happened around 3:30 in the morning in the area of the downtown square parking lot.

They said that two shots were allegedly fired in the air and no one was shot at.

Authorities said that part of West State of Franklin, in front of the square parking lot, was shut down for a short time.

The incident is still being investigated.

