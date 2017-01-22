KPD investigates report of shots fired, late night car crash

Kingsport Police Department
Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said they responded to two major incidents late Saturday night.

Just before midnight officers responded to Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments where there were reports of shots fired at that complex.

Police said within seconds of that report, they were then called to another scene less than a mile away for a serious car crash.

That crash happened on the 500 block of Jackson Street near the intersection of West Stone Drive.

As of Sunday morning Kingsport police were still investigating whether these incidents were related or connected in any way.

No further information was available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

