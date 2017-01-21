Women converge on National Mall for protest

WASHINGTON (AP) – Look to the National Mall in Washington for lots of bright pink hats and signs that say “less fear more love” and “the future is female”

Thousands of women are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering.

Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities and around the world.

Rena Wilson came to Washington for the march on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina. She says she hopes to send the message to Trump that they’re “not going anywhere.”

