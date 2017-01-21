Milligan women take down Columbia

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Led by Sarah Robinson‘s 17 points and 15 rebounds, five Buffs reached double figures in scoring as the Milligan College women’s basketball team picked up its fourth straight win in a 74-55 victory over Columbia College Saturday afternoon in an Appalachian Athletic Conference game.

It was Robinson’s AAC-leading 10th double-double of the season while several other Buffs filled up the stat sheet, including Hayley Wyrick (15 points), Lindsee Price (14 points, eight assists, seven rebounds), Mackenzie Raizor (13 points, nine rebounds, six steals), and Courtney Wilson (11 points, four assists) off the bench. Milligan improved its standing to 15-7 (11-3 AAC), where the Buffs are tied with Reinhardt for the AAC lead but own the tiebreaker with two wins over the Eagles.

Kaley Persinger had another great rebounding game off the bench, finishing with seven rebounds. The sophomore now has 16 rebounds in the last two games.

Milligan never trailed in the contest and led by 10 at the halftime break, but Columbia made it an interesting finish nonetheless. After Milligan closed the first half on a 10-2 run, the Koalas answered with an 8-2 run to end the third quarter, making it a 51-45 game heading into the final 10 minutes. The Koalas were able to do so thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers made on their last two possessions of the quarter.

However, Price had an answer of her own on the first possession of the fourth quarter, knocking down a 3-pointer to help start a final period in which Milligan outscored Columbia 23-10. Milligan was 5-of-8 in the fourth quarter from the perimeter as four Buffs connected on at least one attempt. One of the Buffaloes’ three misses came at the end of the shot clock and was followed by an offensive putback by Raizor which made it 67-55 with 3:20 left, closing the final door on Columbia’s rallying attempt.

For the game, Milligan was 10-of-38 (26.3%) from three and 26-of-78 (33.3%) from the field. Columbia was 20-of-62 (32.3%) from the field and 4-of-20 (20%) from three.

Columbia (3-14, 2-11 AAC) was led by Katie Kopp who scored 15 points and added nine rebounds.

