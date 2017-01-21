Jonesborough march held in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

Jordan MooreCymphanie Sherman By and Published:
jonesboroughpic1

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- On Saturday more than one hundred people gathered for a Women’s March in downtown Jonesborough.

jonesboroughpic4

Organizers of the event said it was intended to bring women together in solidarity for the protection of their rights, safety, health and their families.

The march in Jonesborough was held in conjunction with a Women’s March on Washington, D.C. that started Saturday morning.

News Channel 11’s Cymphanie Sherman was at the march and will have more details about the event on the news at 6.

For more information on marches that happened Saturday across the world, visit: https://www.womensmarch.com/sisters

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved. 

