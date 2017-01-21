High School Basketball Friday

It was Night of Champions at Science Hill Friday, honoring 8 teams and Science Hill Hall of Famer and Carver Recreation Director Herb Greenlee for all the work he has done for the basketball teams.

The Science Hill boys would top Daniel Boone, 82-44. The Hilltopper girls would fall to the Blazers 44-36.

Happy Valley recognized Austin Hicks before the boy’s basketball game after reaching the 1,000 point mark against Unaka on Thursday night. Hicks and the Warriors would top Sullivan North 70-54, with the girls winning 71-50.