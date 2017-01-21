Greeneville historians, residents remember President Andrew Johnson

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Historians at The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in downtown Greeneville dedicate their time to telling the story of the 17th President, Andrew Johnson and this inauguration day is no different.

News Channel 11 spoke with Greeneville residents and historians as they remember Andrew Johnson, the day the United States’ inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Johnson moved to Greeneville from Raleigh in 1826 and spent nearly 50 years in the area.

Dan Donaldson has called Greeneville home for nearly 20 years and walks through the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery weekly.

“We have ties to the presidency as many other towns do not,” Donaldson said.

Johnson’s original tailor ship still stands at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.

The site is a reminder that Johnson came into power at a time that makes today look tame, in the days after the Civil War and in the hours after Abraham’s Lincoln’s assassination.

“Johnson’s responsibility at that time was to try and rebuild those really tragic relationships and rebuild the country,” Superintendent of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, Lizzie Watts said.

Johnson’s message of unity is echoed in President Trumps’ speeches.

“We the citizens of America are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country,” President Trump said in a speech on Jan. 17.

Johnson’s home still stands in Downtown Greeneville, with furniture and memorabilia still inside.

While this president’s legacy is yet to be scripted, Johnson’s legacy is part of the American record.

“He loved this town deeply and he loved this community deeply,” Donaldson said.

Superintendent, Lizzie Watts said his legacy lives on.

“What he actually leaves, both Greeneville today and even Greeneville then was the fact that it takes people working together to make the country great,” Watts said.

The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site is open seven days a week and is located right off College St. in downtown Greeneville.

