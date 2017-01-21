Fugitive captured after leading police on high-speed chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Members of the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Task Force and the Glade Spring Police Department arrested 48-year-old Michael James Stogsdill , a fugitive from Justice from Bristol, Tennessee that had been known to frequent the Glade Spring Virginia area.

Authorities say the arrest happened on Friday night. According to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, police observed the fugitive pull into the Wendy’s parking lot in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle in the parking lot, but were unsuccessful. The fugitive left the parking lot at a high rate of speed traveling north on U. S. Route 11. A pursuit ensued in and around the Glade Spring area ending at the intersection of Maple Street and Monte Vista Drive in Glade Spring where spike strips were deployed.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking a Glade Spring police vehicle.

Authorities arrested Stogsdill and charged him with Probation Violation, Felony Elude Law Enforcement and possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs. Stogsdill was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of controlled paraphernalia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, Stogsdill has a prior conviction for First Degree Murder in Maryland. He is being held without bond in the Abingdon facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

A passenger, Valerie Marie Hayden, age 26, of Saltville, Va was arrested and charged with a felony probation violation from Smyth County Virginia.

She is also being held without bond in the Abingdon facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.