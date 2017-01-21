Evolution Championship Wrestling hosts “Fighting for Autism”

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Wrestling fans packed the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton Saturday night as Evolution Championship Wrestling held its “Fighting For Autism” event.

The goal for the evening was to raise money for the non-profit, while bringing about awareness and understanding for autism.

Fans of the hit show “The Walking Dead” were given a treat with a few cast members at the event to help out and even wrestle.

“In my family, we do have a lot of special needs children in our family and my wife’s family,” said Martinez, who plays David on the Walking Dead. “It was really important for me to have this opportunity to come back and give to the kids that needed it, so when he told me they were doing it, for me, it was a no-brainer so I was just really happy to be a part of this.”

Joining Martinez from the Walking Dead were members of Negan’s Saviors, Josh “TKO” Turner, Billy Holt and Red Beanie Roe Digi.