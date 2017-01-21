ETSU women top Western Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Fourteen players played for ETSU, a stellar performance by a freshman, a double-double and a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 2010 highlighted ETSU Women’s Basketball’s 76-57 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon inside Brooks Gym.

It was a career day for freshman Kelci Marosites (Elizabethton, Tenn.) who scored a career-high 18 points on 70 percent (7-of-10) shooting from the field while knocking down four three-pointers. Marosites scored eight of her total points in the third quarter.

Junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) earned her third double-double of the season and eighth of her career with 11 points and a career-high 10 assists. Tarter becomes the first ETSU player since Tarita Gordon back in 2010 to have at least 10 assists. Her 10 assists is the third most by a player in the Southern Conference this season.

Leading the way for ETSU was senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from the three-point line. It’s her 14th straight game with at least one three and fifth game this season with at least five three-pointers made.

Just missing out on the double-double action was sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) who recorded nine points and nine rebounds. As a team, ETSU shot a season-high 53.6 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from the three-point line. For the first time this season, all 14 players on the roster played. The blue and gold’s 47 first half points was a season-high.

It was the second largest margin of victory this season (19) as the Bucs improve their overall record to 11-9 and 3-2 in conference play. ETSU is 2-0 at home this season during SoCon play. The Bucs will be on the road next weekend as they take on Furman (Jan.26) and Wofford (Jan.28) before returning home for Education Day on Feb.2 versus Samford.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics