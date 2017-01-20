Women’s march scheduled for Saturday in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – On Saturday, hundreds of women are expected to march in downtown Jonesborough.

Organizers of the event said it is intended to bring women together in solidarity for the protection of their rights, safety, health and their families.

Jodi Jones, an organizer, said she’s had overwhelming response to the march and expects more than 450 people to attend.

The march in Jonesborough will be in conjunction with a Women’s March on Washington, D.C. that will take place the same day.

But those who want to participate locally plan to meet on Jonesborough’s Courthouse steps at noon on Saturday.

Bob Browning, Town Administrator of Jonesborough, said the original request for the march mentioned eight to 12 people.

But he said the town is well prepared for crowds and that the town is used to handling a lot of people.

Several women are expected to speak at the Jonesborough march and there will also be music.

For more information on marches happening Saturday across the world, visit: https://www.womensmarch.com/sisters

