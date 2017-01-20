WCSO deputies arrest two after found with heroin during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man and woman after they were found with heroin during a traffic stop.

According to a WCSO news release, Mitchell Wayne Hubbard, 43, of Greene County, and Stacy Larson, 37, of Johnson City, were found with 32.6 grams of heroin in their vehicle.

Hubbard was charged with seat belt violation, loud muffler violation, possession of schedule I for resale, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Larson was charged with possession of schedule I for resale and drug paraphernalia.

Both Hubbard and Larson were taken to the Washington County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

Hubbard was being held on $8,500 bond and Larson was being held on $6,000 bond.

Both were scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Monday at 10 a.m.

