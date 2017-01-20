Violent protests, free marijuana usher in Trump inaugural

WASHINGTON (MEDIA GENERAL) – President Donald J. Trump’s highly orchestrated inauguration took place at the U.S. Capitol well away from the widespread protests throughout the District of Columbia.

The main show of opposition will take place Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington, which has attracted hundreds of organizations and tens of thousands of protesters.

Organizers hope to keep the demonstrations peaceful, but protests ahead of Friday morning’s inauguration showed mixed success on that front.

Damage to businesses up & down I st. pic.twitter.com/KLucvivMDX — Alex Emmons (@AlexanderEmmons) January 20, 2017

Video of protesters, some in full black masks, chanted and marched through the streets of downtown Washington as some in their ranks smashed glass windows and wreaked havoc.

Police ended up hosing down some people in that group.

Members of Bikers For Trump clashed with activists affiliated with #DisruptJ20, who repeatedly attempted to block attendees from entering the inaugural zone, including some military members.

Fistfight breaks out between Bikers for Trump and #DisruptJ20 protesters near barricaded #inauguration checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/IHLI7cyXy6 — Ryan Lovelace (@LovelaceRyanD) January 20, 2017

A separate group of demonstrators blocked an inauguration entrance in order to call attention to complaints by Native American tribes still resisting the installation of an oil pipeline in North Dakota near Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Blocking one of the inauguration gates: "We stand with Standing Rock! We stand with Standing Rock!" pic.twitter.com/Z7j0nihs2B — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 20, 2017

Across town in Dupont Circle, it was all peace, love and smoke.

Pro-marijuana advocates took full advantage of DC’s lax weed laws to highlight state-federal enforcement disparities when it comes to drugs.

Not a joke: There is a stream of people coming to get free marijuana in Dupont. Organizers guess ~8,000 free joints. pic.twitter.com/m20g1sWhCD — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 20, 2017

In Washington, it is legal to grow marijuana, give it as a gift, and to consume it on private property.

Marijuana connoisseurs lined up early to snag more than 8,000 joints passed out by organizers.

