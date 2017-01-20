TN lawmaker working to simplify physical activity law for school districts

TRI-CITIES, TN- (WJHL) A state lawmaker is working to change Tennessee’s physical activity law after concerns and confusion among school districts across the state.

Currently, the law requires kindergarten and first graders to get 225 minutes of unstructured physical activity a week, while second through sixth graders must get 160 minutes per week. The law mandates that kindergarten and first graders have to get three, 15 minutes breaks of unstructured physical activity every day. Second through sixth graders have to get two 20 minute breaks for free time, four days a week. Several districts, including some in the Tri-Cities, have had trouble implementing the law.

“There are some barriers that we are encountering,” said Washington County Assistant Director of Schools Karla Kyte. “Some of our schools find it easier or more convenient to have one 30 minute activity and then one 15. Some principals and teachers would like to have two 10 minutes.” There has also been some confusion over what activities are considered unstructured.

Greene County Director of Schools David McLain would like to see the law changed. “Maybe if the law said kids need 45 minutes a day of physical activity maybe it needs to be left at that,” McLain said.

Senator Janice Bowling represents District 16 in Tennessee and proposed the original legislation last year. “In the bill itself I defined recess [as] unstructured, temporary cessation from academic endeavors… I intended that to be free time, recess, fun, [or] play [time].” She said the law is intended to address what she calls an epidemic in the Volunteer State. Senator Bowling said, “When I found out that the one two and three top pharmaceutical costs for TennCare were these ADHD Scheduled II Drugs, it horrified me for the children.”

Records from the Tennessee Division of Health Care, Finance & Administration show two of the top five drugs TennCare paid for over the last three calendar years are used for ADHD. The department spent more than $145 million dollars on them. . Bowling said she wanted to change that. “We’ve got to make certain that we’re not just giving the children pills and making them focused rather than giving them exercise and allowing them to focus.”

But after hearing from several concerned people she is working to tweak the law and make it easier for school districts to comply with it. Under her new proposal, all elementary students would be required to get two 20 minute physical activity breaks, four days a week. One can be a physical education class but the second one must be unstructured free time. “If that will allow the teachers to have the time to do this correctly I think there will be benefits,” Senator Bowling said. She hopes it will help place an even greater importance on the need for recess.

The proposed law still has to be drafted, voted on, and passed in the Tennessee General Assembly before it can become law. If it fails, the current law will remain in place.

