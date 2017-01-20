Protesters gather in Johnson City on Inauguration Day

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Protesters gathered in Johnson City on Inauguration Day as part of the International Day of Action.

They said they were unhappy with some of the remarks President Donald Trump made leading up to the election.

They told News Channel 11 their hope is to get other people involved in protest to stand together in solidarity.

The protesters began in Memorial Park then marched to the steps of City Hall in Johnson City.

Organizer Dennis Prater said they hope to spread an important message.

“The needs of working class people, of LGBTQ people, of black people, of immigrants and women. And we are here to stand for the needs of all ordinary people together,” Prater explained.

He said the rally is part of an international movement.

“We will put up a struggle and a fight for what working class people and ordinary people need against a person who doesn’t know what it’s like to be a working class person at all,” he said.

Most of the protesters, such as Carleen Claybaker, are unhappy that Donald Trump is President.

“I am appalled and dismayed and at times disgusted with not only our new President but also the cabinet appointments,” Claybaker said.

Those in attendance said they hope to continue the protests in the future.

“Many more of us are going to get together, stand up and speak out,” Claybaker said.

“I also hope that people see other people standing up and get inspired to do likewise. Because it’s kind of an all hands on deck moment when we need people out in the streets and organizing together as well so we can make sure our people are protected,” Prater said.

Joey Sanders witnessed the protest. He had other opinions about the rally.

“I don’t know really what to think. It looks kind of silly to me. I think kind of a waste of time,” Sanders said.

Friday’s rally lasted for about two hours.

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department were on hand just in case.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.