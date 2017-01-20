Protesters chain themselves to Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protesters chained themselves to the Tennessee State Capitol on Friday just hours after Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

While dozens took to the streets in downtown Nashville to protest, at least six linked themselves and blocked the capitol doors.

One of the protesters in the chain, Ashley Dixon, told News 2 they protested Friday to show that the day isn’t about Trump but is about “the people taking back the house.”

“The people have been out of power for a long time in this country, so we’re here to make a statement about that and to show symbolically that we’re taking back the house,” she explained.

Dixon said the protest wasn’t formed by one specific organization and they plan to stay there all day.

“We feel like this is an important day to mark the beginning of a movement by the people for the people,” she told News 2.

“I grew up in a low-income household din rural Kansas, and I just felt like moving to the city when I got older that that part of the country is completely ignored and disenfranchised,” Dixon went on to say. “It’s politicians that are in this house that have the responsibility of paying attention to those people, and no one’s doing that. No one’s representing the people as a whole.”

She said that’s why the movement is important to her, to push for the development of a new system that represents the people and pays them livable wages, ends racism and homophobia, and is based on an ethics of love.