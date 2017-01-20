Police respond to potential threat at Elizabethton High School

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- According to the Elizabethton Police Department, on Friday morning they received a call from Elizabethton High School asking them to send a few officers to campus. The reason for this was due to a rumor of a threat to the campus.

“There were some rumors of a potential threat and we investigated and have thus found no credible threat,” Dr. Corey Gardenhour, the Director of Elizabethton City Schools, explained. “We take these matters seriously and work hand in hand with the police department to ensure our schools our safe.”

According to Gardenhour, school operated as normal.

“We do understand, as people in the community, as parents, as family members, that there’s a concern when it comes to schools involving children and those settings,” Captain Joy Shoun, with the Elizabethton Police Department, said. “However, we do have officers and school personnel that are trained in this situation.

Officers said that they found no threat to the campus and there is no pending investigation.

