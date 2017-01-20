Police investigating stolen guitars in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- On Thursday, the Elizabethton Police Department responded to a call of 17 stolen guitars.

Terry Morley, the principal of Central Elementary, was transporting the instruments to three different schools in Carter County. The instruments are used for class instruction. According to Morley, the district has found that incorporating instruments into class improves a student’s problem solving skills.

“We were in the process of delivering them and they fell off the truck because I don’t know how to put a strap on,” Morley said.

The guitars fell on the street in front of McDonalds in Elizabethton. Morley immediately turned the car around, but said all but three were taken in just minutes.

However, Morley still had 80 instruments to deliver to the schools. Even after the unfortunate event, Morley ensured the schools received the remaining guitars.

“There’s like 20 guitars in my room right now and the kids are blown away when they come in the room,” Jordan Fenner, a history teacher at Happy Valley Middle School. “I’ve had more students in the past three hours want to learn to play guitar than in ten years.”

The Elizabethton Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (423) 542-4141.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.