VSP: Pedestrian killed in Washington, VA crash

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Virginia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Highway – less then a mile north of Route F310.

State police say a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling north on Highway 11 when a pedestrian jumped in front of the vehicle and landed on the hood.

VSP identified the pedestrian as 42-year-old Brian McTarnahan, of Abingdon. He was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the Civic, a 29-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed.