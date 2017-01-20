Limestone man indicted on child porn charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Limestone man Friday following a grand jury indictment on child pornography charges.

According to a WCSO news release, Larry Dunbar, 69, was charged with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one additional count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff’s office, the Kingsport Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security were the agencies involved in the investigation.

Dunbar was arrested Friday and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on April 10 at 9 a.m.

