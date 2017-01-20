KPD officers search for missing, possibly endangered 22-year-old woman

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

According to a KPD news release, Taylor Dawn Powell was reported missing by her mother.

Powell was reportedly last seen five days ago on Jan. 15 at her mother’s house in Kingsport.

According to the release, Powell left with an unknown acquaintance traveling in a red Jeep.

Powell’s mother said it is out of character for her daughter to be out of touch for this long.

KPD said Powell is homeless, but it known to frequent downtown Kingsport.

Police said there is reason to be concerned about Powell’s welfare and overall safety.

Powell was described as being a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

According to the release, she has been entered into the NCIC database as a missing endangered person.

Anyone who may know Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call Kingsport Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.