JC Cardinals finish laying down synthetic turf infield

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Johnson City Cardinals’ big offseason project has been completed. The new synthetic turf infield at TVA Credit Union Ballpark has been completely laid down with only the infield turf to outfield grass transition and pitchers mound, which will be dirt, left to be completed.

“We’re going to save about $10,000 to 15,000 annually for the city of Johnson City and for Science Hill High School just by not having to do maintenance out here,” said Cardinals’ General Manager Tyler Parsons. “Dragging the field, the dirt stuff, painting the lines, no more tarp pulls, no more weather delays and that kind of thing. We’ll wait some storms out and, once the infield drains, we can play baseball.”

The project has been about a year in the making, discussing the pros and cons of turf with other minor league programs with synthetic fields and ETSU, which has their own artificial turf diamond.

The Cardinals brought the Appalchain League title back to Johnson City in 2016 and the turf only adds to the building excitement for the season to come.

“Bryce Denton was here and, it’s great to hear ourselves talk about how cool it is,” said Parsons. “But to see one of our players come out here and walk around and go ‘ooh, ahh,’ these players, they’re really excited to play out here.”

Parsons says that the team will explore the possibility of a full turf field after seeing how things on the infield turf work this season. The team is also working with the city to try and replace the light poles around the stadium.