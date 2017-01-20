HCSO deputies arrest man accused of Rogersville business burglary

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon accused of burglarizing an area business that officials believe was also set on fire.

According to a news release from HCSO, deputies arrested Brandon L. West around 1 p.m. Friday.

This past Sunday deputies responded to a fire at Express Hauling located at 224 Highway 70 North in Rogersville.

Deputies investigated and discovered that three dump trucks and a large garage were inside the building at the time of the fire. All were destroyed.

In addition, deputies learned that a 1989 Nissan pickup, toolboxes, and a large amount of tools were taken from the scene.

The stolen truck was located at West’s home in Rogersville and a search of the home revealed a large amount of tools valued around $100,000.

The sheriff’s office was also assisting in the investigation conducted by the state’s bomb and arson team who said the fire wasn’t accidental.

Deputies obtained a warrant charging West with burglary and theft of property of more than $60,000 and less than $250,000.

West was taken to the Hawkins County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

He was schedule to appear in Hawkins County General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.