City manager creating task force to address JCFD issues

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson is creating a task force in response to the results of a fire department employee survey, according to a city spokesperson. That task force will report back to him within 30 days.

The announcement came at Thursday night’s City Commission meeting, just days after the survey results showed the majority of firefighters said they have little confidence in their chief’s ability to effectively lead the department.

A spokesperson says the task force is the next step in the city manager’s efforts to come up with an employee relations strategy for the department.

Peterson is scheduled to talk on-camera with us about the survey results and his plan moving forward today.

