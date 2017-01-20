Carter Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks information in ‘unusual’ shooting

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that was involved in an early morning shooting on Friday.

At approximately 1:09 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s department responded to Ridgeland Drive to reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies made contact with the victim who said they went to let their dogs out and when they opened the door there was a white male standing there waiting.

The victim then grabbed a gun and a shootout occurred.

The victim told deputies they shot at the suspect with a gun, but it is unknown at this time if the suspect was hit.

The only description the victim gave police was that the man was wearing a gray and blue, hooded sweatshirt.

According to the report, while being questioned by deputies, the victim became very uncooperative and belligerent.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were uncommon.

“It’s very unusual that someone would knock on your door at one o’clock in the morning and you become engaged in a shootout,” Lunceford said.

The victim was then taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He has since been treated and released, according to Lunceford.

“We are hoping that if anybody out in the public happened to see anyone fitting that description … or anyone in a hurry leaving that area, any vehicles leaving that area that were in a hurry or that did not seem like it should be there, please call us and let us know and that may lead us to something,” Lunceford said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting you can call the sheriff’s department at 542-1845.

