BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Police Department officers are searching for a man they said broke into a local middle school earlier this week.

According to a news release, the man pictured reportedly broke into Virginia Middle School and Girls Inc. sometime Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.

