217 arrested, 6 officers hurt in DC protests

Associated Press Published:
A protester kicks in a windshield during a demonstration in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Ezra Kaplan)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia police chief says 217 people have been arrested and charged with rioting and six officers suffered minor injuries during demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham provided the update at a news conference Friday.

Meanwhile, protesters in downtown Washington linked arms, facing off from the police line and chanting, “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.”

Metropolitan police have deployed streams of pepper spray against demonstrators marching along the streets of the nation’s capital — a disgruntled parallel to the ongoing inaugural parade.

