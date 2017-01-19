Washington County TN United Way reaches 2016 campaign goal

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Officials with the Washington County TN United Way reveal a graph showing they surpassed their fundraising goal.
Officials with the Washington County TN United Way reveal a graph showing they surpassed their fundraising goal.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee United Way revealed Thursday how much money it raised during its 2016 campaign.

The non-profit organization surpassed their goal of raising $1.7 million dollars for agencies around the region that support children and senior citizens, including The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee, the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City / Washington County, and Adult Day Services.

Altogether, $1,737,767 was donated to the organization.

 

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s