Trial underway for man charged with child abuse, neglect & endangerment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – It’s day 2 of a trial for a man charged with child abuse and neglect.

Police arrested Joe Whitaker in 2013 after they said he shook his 7-month-old child and caused retina damage and a brain hemorrhage.

Investigators said the child also had two bone breaks in his right leg and was malnourished.

Whitaker is being tried on charges of child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

The child was taken into state custody after the alleged abuse.

The trial is expected to last a few days.

