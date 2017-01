BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Chicago Cubs pitcher and Tri-Cities native Justin Grimm will be honored at his Alma Mater, Virginia High School, tonight.

Grimm, a recent World Series Champion with the Cubs, will be honored in the high school’s gym around 7:30 p.m. in between the boys and girls basketball games.

News Channel 11 will be there as Grimm is honored and will show you highlights tonight at 11 p.m.

