THP on scene of school bus-involved wreck on Highway 11E

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene of a school bus-involved wreck on Highway 11E in Greene County that is causing traffic delays.

An unrelated wreck happened on the Northbound lanes of Highway 11E on Thursday morning when a school bus was heading southbound and stopped in the turn lane to wait for the crash. Another car traveling southbound swerved to miss a car, but instead hit the stopped school bus.

Seventeen kids were on the bus and were headed to Chuckey Doak Middle School and Chuckey Elementary School.

Another bus came to pick the kids up. One child complained of minor injuries and was released to their family.

One person involved in the first wreck on the northbound lanes

was driven by a family member to Laughlin Hospital and their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

THP Sgt. Chris Moore tells News Channel 11 that the school bus was not at fault.

