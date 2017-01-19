Tennessee to hold its spring football game on April 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee will hold its annual spring football game April 22 with a 4 p.m. kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

The school announced the date and starting time for its Orange & White Game on Thursday.

Admission and parking for the spring game are free. Tennessee players and coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs at a Fan Appreciation Day event before the game.

Tennessee’s 2016 spring game drew an announced attendance of 67,027.

The Volunteers went 9-4 this past season with a Music City Bowl victory over Nebraska. They ended the year ranked 22nd.

AP