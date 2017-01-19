Renewal fee for lifetime handgun carry permits in Tenn. drops to $200

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennesseans who have a valid handgun carry permit can now upgrade to a lifetime permit for a lower cost.

According to a news release from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the 109th Tennessee General Assembly lowered the renewal fee on lifetime carry permits from $500 to $200 last year.

The new fee for an original permit is $100 and the permit is issued for eight years.

According to the release, if you have a permit with an expiration date and would like to upgrade to a lifetime permit, you can go to any driver services center to pick up an application and pay $200 to upgrade.

People applying for a lifetime carry permit without having an original handgun carry permit, the fee will be $300.

For more information, visit http://tn.gov/safety/article/handgunmain.

