ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – First Utility District of Carter County announced there would be a planned water outage on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for line maintenance work.

According to the release, maintenance will begin at 9 a.m. and will impact customers in the Stoney Creek area from Price Road, Danner subdivision, Willow Springs Road, the lower section of Blue Springs Road, Campbell Rash Road to Steele Bridge Road and Eastland Drive.

