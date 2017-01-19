MSHA CEO Alan Levine makes good on UT v. UF game bet, sings ‘Rocky Top’

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Last year, Mountain State Health Alliance CEO Alan Levine and Johnson City Mayor David Tomita made a bet on this year’s University of Tennessee and University of Florida game.

Levine — a Florida fan — and Tomita — a Tennessee fan — bet that if their team lost, they would come to the commission meeting and recite the winning team’s fight song.

All in good fun, Levine kept his word and sang “Rocky Top” in front of the commission and those in attendance.

Levine said during the meeting Thursday night that he’s praying for better luck next season and said he’s not going to forget this.

