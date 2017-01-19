Man shoots self in leg during domestic dispute

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County man was arrested after investigators said he pulled a gun on his girlfriend’s father, but ended up shooting himself in the leg.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies responded to a home on Myers Lane in Fall Branch on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a female victim who said her boyfriend, Benjamin Bond, 41, came to her father’s home and the two men started to argue.

The victim’s father told Bond he wasn’t welcome inside his home after Bond and the female victim had been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute.

According to the release, Bond reportedly pulled out a handgun and made threats. Bond fired the handgun, hitting himself in the leg and he fell down.

Bond then got back up, threatened to shoot himself in the head, but instead ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies found Bond at Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was seeking medical treatment.

He was arrested by deputies and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. It was later discovered that Bond had several firearms and illegal drugs in the vehicle he used to drive himself to the hospital.

According to the release, Bond was determined to be a convicted felon and was not allowed to have firearms.

He was charged with aggravated domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $40,000 and was arraigned on Wednesday. Bond remains in custody at the detention center.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.