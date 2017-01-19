Los Angeles fugitive wanted for lewd sex act with child captured in Johnson City

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in northeast Tennessee say they arrested a man wanted for a felony sex crime in Los Angeles.

According to Washington County, TN Sheriff Ed Graybeal, 39-year-old Quinno Assoon, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in Johnson City on Thomas and Webb Road.

He is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department for lewd sexual act with a child.

Assoon is now facing charges in Tennessee for being a fugitive from justice.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled for an appearance in General Sessions Court at 1:30pm on Thursday.