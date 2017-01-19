Los Angeles fugitive wanted for lewd sex act with child captured in Johnson City

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Quinno D. Assoon (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Quinno D. Assoon (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in northeast Tennessee say they arrested a man wanted for a felony sex crime in Los Angeles.

According to Washington County, TN Sheriff Ed Graybeal, 39-year-old Quinno Assoon, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in Johnson City on Thomas and Webb Road.

He is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department for lewd sexual act with a child.

Assoon is now facing charges in Tennessee for being a fugitive from justice.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled for an appearance in General Sessions Court at 1:30pm on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s