Kingsport police seek homeless sex offender, with violent past, seen camping near daycare

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department says this week it’s received reports regarding a homeless man with a violent past seen setting up camp in a wooded area in close proximity to a daycare.

KPD says on January 17 and 18, they received reports about the man who set up camp next to the Americourt Hotel located at 1900 American Way in Kingsport.

One of the people, who complained, said they approached the man and told him that he was trespassing and asked that he leave the area.

Police investigated and found the campsite, but the suspect was not there.

Police investigated and identified the man as Jonathan W. Waugh – an unregistered sex offender with a history. He was originally convicted in September 2006 in Kentucky of first-degree sexual abuse involving an 8-year-old girl.

Waugh’s camp was found in sight of a daycare facility located on American Way.

Waugh was previously monitored by the Campbell County Office of the Kentucky State Police until February 2015. He was last registered in Tennessee by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in 2014, but has never registered with Kingsport police.

Police say he has not registered with any jurisdiction for the past two years – a clear violation of the sex offender registry.

Waugh is wanted for two violations of the sex offender registry, failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender residing within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare.

He also has a warrant in Sullivan County for violation of probation and he has pre-existing warrants out of Campbell County, KY for violations of the sex offender registry and failure to pay child support.

Waugh is described as a 63-year-old white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to stand around 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have any information that can help police, call the KPD’s criminal division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.