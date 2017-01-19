JC Commission to hear public comment on proposed low-income housing complex

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission is preparing to discuss a new low-income housing complex.

For the first time, people can voice their opinion about how they feel about county land on Huffine Road coming into the city for public housing.

The Johnson City Housing Authority wants to build a 64-unit public housing complex catered towards single mothers and children, who have aged out of the foster care system.

