Forbes, Bucs and Coaching for Literacy teaming up again

MEMPHIS (January 18, 2017) – ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes, the Buccaneers and Coaching for Literacy, announced Thursday that they are partnering again for a second consecutive year.

ETSU will host a Coaching for Literacy Awareness Game on January 22nd when the Bucs take on the Wofford Terriers. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. ET. Coaching for Literacy works with sports teams nationwide to generate awareness about the importance of literacy and its impact on social issues such as employment, crime and poverty. To promote the Fight for Literacy, Forbes and the ETSU coaching staff will wear Coaching for Literacy’s green literacy awareness apparel.

IMPORTANCE OF LITERACY

64% of fourth graders are reading below the proficient level. (National Assessment of Educational Progress)

Literacy can help reduce the rate of crime in all of our communities. 85% of juveniles who interface with the juvenile court system cannot read. (US Department of Justice)

Literacy can help America’s debt and everyone’s wallets. Illiteracy costs businesses and taxpayers $200 billion annually and adds $230 billion annually to healthcare costs. (Communities in Schools)

JOIN THE BUCS IN THE FIGHT FOR LITERACY

ETSU Athletics welcome all fans to join the effort by following Coaching for Literacy on Twitter @coachingforlit and using the hashtag #Bucs4Literacy.

“ETSU is grateful to be a part of this nationwide effort,” Forbes said. “We are very thankful for Coaching for Literacy’s support of literacy work in Johnson City and hope to continue to make a difference.”

To learn more, visit www.coachingforliteracy.org. To view CFL’s schedule this season, visit www.coachingforliteracy.org/schedule.

LAST YEAR’S SUCCESS

Because of the support of ETSU, Coach Forbes and generous CFL donors last season, the Johnson City Public Library awarded 160 books to some of the 1,200 children who reached their reading goal last summer.

“We love the opportunity to reward students as they obtain new goals,” said Betty Cobb, youth services manager of the library. “Coaching for Literacy and ETSU are incredible partners in the effort to teach our children about the joys of reading.”

COACHING FOR LITERACY OVERVIEW

Thanks to the support of sports teams and generous donors, Coaching for Literacy has funded over 50 literacy projects across 20 communities in 11 states. CFL’s efforts have directly benefitted over 7,600 children across the U.S.

“ETSU and Coach Forbes have been great partners in the Fight for Literacy,” said Ryan Viner, executive director of Coaching for Literacy. “We are thankful they are using their platform to raise awareness about the ways illiteracy effects all of our communities.”