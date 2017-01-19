First African-American, female elected TVA board chair

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors unanimously elected V. Lynn Evans of Memphis board chair.

Evans is not only the first African-American to serve as chair in TVA’s 83-year history. She is also the first female and the first person from Memphis to chair the board.





“I am honored that my fellow board members have confidence in my abilities to serve as chair,” Evans said. “TVA has made great strides in the past four years to improve its financial and operational performance. I look forward to our continuous efforts to set strategic priorities and drive for strong results, which benefit all of the people of the Tennessee Valley.”

Evans was sworn into the TVA board in January 2013. A native of Anguilla, Mississippi, Evans has chaired the board’s Audit, Risk, and Regulation Committee since 2014. She has also served on the Nuclear Oversight, People and Performance and External Relations committees.

The TVA Board’s next meeting is scheduled for February 16 in Gatlinburg.