Emory & Henry Football Sees Four Named All-State By The Roanoke Times

ROANOKE, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Football Team has seen four of its players receive yet another round of postseason honors. With the completion of the college football season and the NCAA Division I FCS National Championship by James Madison University, The Roanoke Times has released its list of the Commonwealth’s top performers on the gridiron.

Senior offensive guard McFarland Murph (West Columbia, S.C.) and sophomore defensive end Davon Keith (Columbia, S.C.) were named to the All-State First Team while senior linebacker Rhasheen Williams (Charlotte, N.C.) and senior cornerback Tre’von Lightfoot (Big Island, Va.) earned second team accolades.

Murph and Keith add a second round of all-state laurels to their credit after a nod to the All-ODAC First Team, the VaSID All-State College Division First Team and the D3football.com All-South Region Third Team.

Lightfoot and Williams break onto the All-State Second Team in addition to All-ODAC First Team and VaSID Second Team honors. Lightfoot was also an All-South Region Third-Team pick by D3football.com.

Ferrum College’s Brian Mann was selected as the Small College Offensive Player of the Year while Bryant Frazier of Virginia State University was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year.

