DA: Traffic stop for speeding prompted officer-involved shooting

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – New information in the case surrounding a man accused of pulling a gun on state troopers in Kingsport.

It happened last Thursday night on Interstate 26 near Exit 6.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a car around 8:40 p.m.

According to the TBI, 39-year-old Richard Jenny allegedly pulled a gun on the troopers, and that’s when they fired.

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said the two troopers stopped the vehicle for speeding.

Staubus said the investigation is ongoing. The bulk of the evidence collection, he said, has been done and now needs to be analyzed.

Still, no word yet on when or if any charges are expected.

“At this point it’s too early, until the investigation is complete and I’ve reviewed the investigative report and I submit it to the grand jury, I can’t make any comments,” Staubus said.

Staubus also confirmed Thursday the man accused of pointing a weapon at officers, Richard Jenny, is still in the hospital.

Three other people were in the car with Jenny. One was treated and released from the hospital last week.

The TBI also said the two troopers involved were not injured.

