TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities plumber accused of theft had his case bound over to a grand jury Thursday.

Glenn Harris was charged with theft over $10,000 in Washington County.

A Johnson City woman said she paid him $5,000 up front to remodel her bathroom, but claims Harris never finished the job.

His case is bound over to the grand jury and he’s due back in court in April.

Harris is facing similar criminal charges in Unicoi and Sullivan counties.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.